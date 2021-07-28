Prosecutor: Officers in Hamilton Twp. deadly May shooting ‘completely justified’

Anthony D. Williams

Williams’ longtime live-in girlfriend went to a next door neighbor’s home to call police after Williams, who was intoxicated and had been making suicidal threats, fired a gun inside their home, Fornshell said.

A 911 caller said Williams had fired his handgun, a .357 Taurus Magnum revolver, inside his house twice before his girlfriend went to their neighbor’s home, and a fired a third round after she left.

Hamilton Twp. Police Chief Scott Hughes previously aid the first officers arrived at 6:25 p.m. May 2 at the home. By 6:30 p.m., five officers were on the scene and the Warren County Tactical Response Team was requested. As officers maneuvered around the house, they said they found Williams holding a handgun at 6:50 p.m. A report of shots was made at 6:55 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. police called for the state investigators at 7:07 p.m., who responded to the home with a crime scene unit and officer involved critical incident team. Fornshell also responded.

Although Hamilton Twp. police do not use body-worn cameras, Fornshell said the BCI investigation found that statements among officers, neighbors and Williams’ girlfriend who witnessed the shooting were consistent.

Following the shooting, Williams’ family issued a statement on social media saying they were thankful no officers were harmed. They called it “a tragic event” and that they “very much so back the blue and glad not one else was harmed. We ask everyone to respect our privacy during this time.”