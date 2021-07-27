Man sentenced to at least 17 years for Fairfield woman’s shooting death

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News some of the evidence was “contaminated” because there were “too many people” prior to the police investigation involving the crime-scene evidence, which led to the plea bargain. Gmoser said the police investigation was “excellent” and Lobono’s family was consulted before the plea deal was offered, he said.

Gmoser said he’s content with the outcome and the fact that Cheong did admit guilt in Lobono’s death.

“I generally don’t do agreed sentences, but when I want to make sure there’s not a failure of justice, I make exceptions to that,” said the prosecutor.

Lobono “was super bubbly,” said former co-worker Emily Merkle, who worked with Lobono at Sports Clips in Harrison.

“She was in here just having a great time every single day,” Merkle said. “She lit up the salon every single day, and I think she was like that in everybody’s life.”

Lobono’s family said, “She had a zest for life” and she “knew no strangers.”

Lobono grew up in Cincinnati’s west side, first attending the all-girls Catholic high school Seton and graduating in 2014 from Purcell Marian, a co-ed Catholic high school just west of Clifton.

The family has suggested any donations to remember Lobono can be made to the Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue at peppermintpiganimalrescue.org.