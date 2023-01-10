Former insurance agent pleads guilty to defrauding victims in Dayton, Cincinnati area

Local law enforcement departments received complaints that money was being automatically withdrawn from bank accounts for unauthorized insurance policies. Many of the victims are senior citizens, and most reside in Dayton, Englewood, Middletown and Cincinnati, the release stated.

The commissions for the fraudulent insurance policies under Birchmore’s name totaled more than $8,000. The commissions for policies created under the stolen identities of other agents totaled more than $93,000.