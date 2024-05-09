Eaton man accused of having child sexual assault material indicted

Credit: Preble County Jail Credit: Preble County Jail

Hatmaker on or about June 24, 2022, “did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity” and “did possess or view material or performance that shows a minor who was not Ernest R. Hatmaker’s child or ward in a state of nudity,” according to his indictment.

Hatmaker is held in the Preble County Jail following his arrest Wednesday by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.