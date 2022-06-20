journal-news logo
Police: Man on motorbike struck, killed in northern Warren County

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

A man riding a motorbike Monday evening was struck and killed near Carlisle in northern Warren County.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Franklin-Madison Road near Chamberlain Road about a half-mile from the Montgomery County line.

CareFlight was placed on standby but the medical helicopter later was canceled.

German Twp. police in Montgomery County confirmed the man who was struck died at the scene.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office removed the man’s body from the scene around 8:15 p.m.

Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene because the crash happened so close to the border and initially was reported by witnesses in the Germantown area.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper marks the roadway during an investigation Monday evening, June 20, 2022, after a man riding a motorbike was struck and killed on Franklin-Madison Road in Warren County. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper marks the roadway during an investigation Monday evening, June 20, 2022, after a man riding a motorbike was struck and killed on Franklin-Madison Road in Warren County. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

