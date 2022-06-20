Police: Man on motorbike struck, killed in northern Warren County

A man riding a motorbike Monday evening was struck and killed near Carlisle in northern Warren County.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Franklin-Madison Road near Chamberlain Road about a half-mile from the Montgomery County line.
CareFlight was placed on standby but the medical helicopter later was canceled.
German Twp. police in Montgomery County confirmed the man who was struck died at the scene.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office removed the man’s body from the scene around 8:15 p.m.
Crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene because the crash happened so close to the border and initially was reported by witnesses in the Germantown area.
The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
About the Author