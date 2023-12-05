Your ePaper has been upgraded

This new desktop interface matches the same ePaper viewing experience that is currently in the Journal-News app. Throughout the month of December, subscribers can preview the upgrade by clicking the pop-up box on your daily ePaper.

This new web ePaper format will include a few changes in the layout of the ePaper you were using before on your computer screen. Read below to dig into the features of our ePaper upgrade, which will officially launch on Jan. 8, 2024.

What are the differences in the upgraded ePaper?

An ePaper landing page: The most notable difference is that upon entering into the ePaper is that you will first land on a page that give you the choice to read today’s ePaper, or choose an archive edition. If you’re clicking the link from your Morning Delivery email newsletter or clicking into the ePaper from our website homepage, you will land on a page that looks like the one below. From this page, you can choose to enter today’s edition of the ePaper by clicking on the large ePaper featured at the top of the screen, or you can scroll down the page to choose on one of our archived ePaper editions from the past 6 years.

Streamlined navigation functions: When you click into the edition of the ePaper you want to read, the upgraded version of the ePaper features an easy to navigate user interface to read today’s paper, with similar functions to turn the page, click into article view, or jump to the section of the paper you’d like to read.

A new location for your digital archives: The archive will now be located on ePaper landing page. On the landing page, scroll down to see archive and click the small calendar icon to choose the year and date of the ePaper you’d like to read. If you are in your daily ePaper, click the large “back” arrow at the top left corner of your daily ePaper to go back to the landing page and the archive. Subscribers have access to the past six years of daily ePapers in this digital archive.

More content: Our upgrade includes easier access to our subscriber-only ePaper extras and special sections such as: Bengals Extra, Buckeyes Extra, In Your Prime, and more. These are all conveniently located with one click from the ePaper landing page, and include all of the archived editions.

Games are still there: The new ePaper experience still includes our subscriber favorites, including quick access to our suite of digital puzzles and games. These links are available on the ePaper landing page.