X

How to update your email address or password

Marketing
59 minutes ago

To reset your password or update your email address follow these steps.

1. Log in to the customer service dashboard by going to myaccount.journal-news.com.

2. Under the My Account heading in the navigation menu, click Account Overview. This will bring you to the My Profile page.

3. On the Account Profile page click on the Edit link to the right of the email address or password box.

4. Change your name or password and click on Submit. Your information is hidden by default. You can see what you typed by clicking the eye icon in each field.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@journal-news.com or call us at 1-877-267-0018.

In Other News
1
How to bookmark a page
2
Welcome to your digital access
3
How to subscribe to Journal-News
4
How to share an article from the ePaper
5
How to recover or reset a password
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top