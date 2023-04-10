How to change text size of the ePaper

Once the article displays, select the “A” icon at the top of the page.

Web Version

When reading the paper in newspaper format, there are several viewing options that change the format and text size of your reading experience.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@journal-news.com or call us at 1-877-267-0018.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to increase or decrease the text size of the web version ePaper.