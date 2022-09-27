Warren County police officer being released for outpatient rehab care

Ney initially was released from the hospital on July 20 but had to return for medical procedures to address blood clots and other complications stemming from the shooting.

Ney was operated on about a month ago to patch a fracture in his skull and has been hospitalized for the past few weeks. Terrill said the surgery to plug the hole in his skull that allowed air to get into his brain was successful.

Last week, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced the case was closed and that the officers followed policy guidelines in the officer-involved shooting. The prosecutor said the case would not go to the grand jury for review.