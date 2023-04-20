Warren Co. nonprofit seeks federal designation as Community Action Agency

“We are wholeheartedly supportive of WCCS’s efforts to become a Community Action Agency. They deserve this autonomy,” she said. “This is a complicated process. Kudos to Dawna for moving forward on this.”

Stempler said MVCAP will not be impacted with WCCS going its separate way as it will be responsible for the federal funding administration and reporting.

Fogarty said WCCS has the staff, expertise and resources needed to serve Warren County and its partner agencies without interruption. She said if WCCS is designated as Warren County’s Community Action Agency, the federal funding will flow directly to the organization to continue their mission of serving and supporting people in need.

According to MVCAP records, WCCS received total federal funding of $1.49 million in 2021; and total funding of $771,550 in 2022. The funding in 2021 also include temporary grants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ARPA dollars. WCCS received Community Service Block Grants of $113,502 in 2021 and $189,920 in 2022.

In the 2022-2023 CSBG funding cycle, WCCS has about $150,000 remaining and is expected to expend those dollars by year’s end. Fogarty said the agency relies on them heavily to pay a portion of staff salaries and benefits to provide emergency services.

Fogarty recently gave her presentation to Franklin City Council who approved a resolution of support. Franklin joined Mason, Lebanon, South Lebanon and the Warren County commissioners who have approved similar resolutions supporting WCCS to receive the federal designation. She said she will be visiting Springboro and Carlisle city councils in the next two weeks seeking their support.

Fogarty said WCCS must have the support of two-thirds of Warren County’s cities and villages before the state can have a public hearing on the matter.

“This county has supported our organization for a number of years,” she said. “Everyone knows someone who has been touched by our services.”

Among those programs and services are early childhood education; affordable, high-quality childcare; aging and elderly housing; nutrition; socialization and care coordination; energy, rental, and emergency assistance; high school workforce development; transportation; adult literacy; resources to keep older adults in their homes and meaningful volunteerism.

Franklin Vice Mayor Todd Hall and Councilman Denny Centers both praised the Meals on Wheels program that both mothers have used. In addition, Councilwoman Debbie Fouts praised the early childhood program.

“You guys are doing a great job,” Centers said.

Warren County is among the top fastest growing and wealthiest counties in Ohio. However, Fogarty said nearly 15,000 people, including 5,819 are among the just under 6% of the county’s population that are at or below the poverty line. She said WCCS has helped to give these people a step out of poverty.

Fogarty said most of Warren County’s needs are in Franklin with a 19.58% poverty rate, followed by Lebanon with a 9.25% poverty rate, and Carlisle with a 8.63% poverty rate. Areas with fewer needs for those living with low incomes are Mason at 3.55%, and Springboro with 2.8% poverty rates, she said.

She said since WCCS was founded in 1966, the local agency has helped thousands of families in poverty find the path to self-sufficiency. Each year, WCCS had found solutions and support for nearly 9,000 individuals and families.