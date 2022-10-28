School treasurer in Waynesville resigns via separation agreement

James has worked for the Wayne Local School District for the past 24 years.

Multiple messages left seeking comment from James concerning his resignation were not returned.

Dr. Jim Byers, president of the Wayne Local Board of Education, declined to comment on the matter.

“The Board of Education of the Wayne Local School District does not discuss, and in some cases is prevented from discussing, private employment matters with the press or members of the public” said Interim Superintendent Sam Ison. “We will have no further comment on the private employment matter involving the Treasurer or any of the Board of Education’s other employees.”

In the release and separation agreement, both James and the school board release each other from any liability or claims. The document also says, “this agreement does not constitute an admission of any kind whatsoever by any party.”

Board hires interim treasurer, interim business manager

In addition to the approval of the release and separation agreement with James, the board has hired an interim treasurer and interim business manager.

Al Porter was appointed as interim treasurer, effective Nov. 1 through July 31, and will work on an as-needed, day-to-day basis unless the board hires a full-time treasurer. In previous stops, Porter has served as Franklin’s superintendent for 13 years and Carlisle’s assistant superintendent/treasurer for 9 years. He has worked as a consultant since June 2012.

He will receive $800 a day working as treasurer but will not be entitled to health insurance, vacation and other forms of leave or severance upon separation. The district will pay 100% of the required contribution for Porter into the School Employees Retirement System, and he will be reimbursed for actual and necessary travel and other expenses.

The board also hired Kenneth Lackey as the district’s interim business manager, starting this past Monday on an as-needed, day-to-day basis through July 31, 2023, or until a new full-time business manager is hired by the board.

Lackey, who retired after a long stint as Kettering City Schools’ business manager, will receive a daily rate of $462 for days worked. Like Porter, he will not be entitled to health insurance, but the board will cover 100% of his SERS contribution and reimburse him for travel and expenses.