No arrests made in Warren Career Center threat investigation

Warren County Career Center Superintendent Joel King said he was pleased how students, staff and other employees reacted to a threat found in a boys restroom Wednesday afternoon that prompted a lockdown, a large police presence and for school to dismiss early.
The threat was reported around noon at the school in the 3500 block of Ohio 48 just north of Lebanon. King said the timing of the threat was at the end of the lunch period and there were lots of kids coming in and out of the restrooms, which are located off the commons.
King declined to comment on the incident as it remains under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office did not return calls for additional information.
“Staff responded well to the plan on Wednesday,” King said. “The Ohio Highway Patrol, Clearcreek Twp. police, Warren County Emergency Management Agency and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office did a great job in helping us.”
He said after discussions with the sheriff’s office, it was decided to resume classes on Thursday at the main campus on Ohio 48 and at the Atrium Campus. The sheriff’s office also provided more support to both campuses on Thursday.
King started his duties as WCCC superintendent on Aug. 1.
As a precaution on Wednesday, the WCCC campus at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown also was placed on lockdown, officials said.
A Sheriff’s K-9 was used to sweep the building before students were released in a staggered dismissal, but nothing was found and no injuries were reported.
“The person who did this will be held to account,” said Melissa Boggs, WCCC marketing and communications director. “We take this and any threat to the school, staff and students very seriously.”
She said this is the first threat incident at the school this year.
