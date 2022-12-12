New Springboro apartment community under construction

The homes include 9-foot ceilings, while second-floor residences will also have vaulted ceilings in the living room and private suite. The community will offer detached garages for rent in addition to ample surface parking. Other amenities will include on-site property management and leasing offices, a clubhouse, a fitness center, a resident cafe and lounge, a parcel room and a community pool.

Work at Meribel began in late October, and the first homes should be open to new residents in summer 2023. PLK Communities is the developer, and PLK Construction is the general contractor. Elevar Design Group is the project architect, with Viox & Viox Inc. serving as the site engineer.

City officials said the Planning Commission had approved a revision to the original plan in June. The original development plan and zoning were approved close to 20 years ago, according to city Planner Dan Boron.

Earlier this year, Zillow listed Springboro as the most popular sub-market in southwestern Ohio.

Data suggest that there is limited rental availability in the south Dayton submarkets, with most apartment occupancies near 100%.

“Our research told us there is a substantial opportunity for a new construction rental community with modern finishes and amenities here,” Oakes said. “So we are excited to offer some great homes designed to accommodate the discerning renter.”