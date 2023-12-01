Franklin student bringing holster on school bus prompts short lockdown

A lockdown was imposed at Franklin High School and Junior High on Friday morning after an airsoft gun holster was found on a school bus following the completion of the junior high route.

Superintendent Michael Sander said the holster was found on a seat by the bus driver conducting a post-route inspection of the bus after the students were dropped off at the buildings at 750 E. Fourth St. The bus driver reported the discovery about 7:40 a.m. Friday. All students and staff at the junior high and high school campus were immediately placed on lockdown.

School administration began their search with the students who were on the bus. At 8:08 a.m., it was determined that the item on the bus was a student’s airsoft holster. School officials said no other items of concern were brought to the campus. The student responsible was identified and parents were notified, and Franklin police were contacted and investigated the incident, Sander said.

At 8:15 a.m., the high school was cleared to return to their classes. At 8:18 a.m., the junior high was cleared to return to their classes as both buildings resumed normal operations.

Police Chief Adam Colon said their investigation report will be forwarded to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges should be filed with Warren County Juvenile Court. The junior high school student is also facing school discipline.

Sander said he appreciated the exemplary behavior of the students and the professionalism of school staff and their adherence to the safety protocols for this situation. He also expressed appreciation to Franklin police for their assistance.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

