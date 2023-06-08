Crime in Franklin prompts creation of reward for tips leading to arrests, convictions

City officials said they believe the ability for the Division of Police to offer monetary rewards as an incentive for people to provide tips and other information would be a valuable investigatory tool. Mayor Brent Centers said this would enable the police chief, in consultation with the city manager, the discretion to offer a monetary reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“I believe a lot of people in the community were upset about the damage at the park,” said Vice Mayor Todd Hall. “My family was livid. We have to put a stop to this now.”

Councilman Paul Ruppert said vandals had damaged park restrooms in addition to the graffiti on the new park equipment.

Westendorf said there are security cameras in the park and plans are in the works to expand the number of cameras there.

HOW TO PROVIDE A CRIME TIP

Anonymous information may be shared with Franklin police via the 1Tip Anonymous Hotline at 937-743-1Tip (1847).