Pilot dies in Champaign County crash; plane headed to Cincinnati

News
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago

The pilot of a small plane headed to Cincinnati died Friday afternoon following a crash southeast of Urbana in Champaign County.

The crash reported around 2:45 p.m. shut down a part of U.S. 68 south of Hickory Grove Road as the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated.

Only the pilot, who was not immediately identified, was aboard the single-engine Socata TBM-700 headed to Cincinnati Municipal Airport - Lunken Field from the Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton, Ohio, said Elizabeth Cory, FAA spokeswoman.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly plane crash southeast of Urbana Friday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2021. The plane originally touched down on the east side of U.S. 68 before crossing the roadway, going through a row of trees and disintegrating in a potato field. The pilot, the only person aboard, was killed in the crash. Debris from the plane was scattered on both sides of the roadway and dirt and fuel covered the road. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
The plane struck the eastern part of U.S. 68 and went over the highway “into a ditch line, through a line of trees and then actually disintegrated in a large potato field,” said Lt. Brian Aller, commander of the patrol’s Springfield Post.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA also were notified and will send investigators within 24 hours, he said.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office also was contacted.

The NTSB will be in charged of the investigation, Cory said.

The plane crash happened just south of the scene of an Aug. 7 deadly head-on traffic crash that killed four people from Springfield.

Earlier this week a flight instructor and student pilot force-landed a twin-engine plane several thousand feet past the runway at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport after both engines lost power during the plane’s departure.

No injuries were reported after the plane hit a fence and stopped at the edge of the airport’s property, according to the highway patrol.

