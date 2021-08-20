Pilot dies in Champaign County crash; plane headed to Cincinnati

Explore Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine airport

The highway patrol is investigating the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA also were notified and will send investigators within 24 hours, he said.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office also was contacted.

The NTSB will be in charged of the investigation, Cory said.

The plane crash happened just south of the scene of an Aug. 7 deadly head-on traffic crash that killed four people from Springfield.

Earlier this week a flight instructor and student pilot force-landed a twin-engine plane several thousand feet past the runway at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport after both engines lost power during the plane’s departure.

No injuries were reported after the plane hit a fence and stopped at the edge of the airport’s property, according to the highway patrol.