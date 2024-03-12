Cincinnati Open in Warren County announces venue upgrades for 2024

“While tennis is the main attraction, we want to create a world-class environment for all spectators to enjoy between the match action,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “These enhancements are another step in that continued investment to better the facility and, with it, the experience for all Cincinnati Open attendees.”

These upgrades, in addition to the previously announced project to replace each of the nearly 12,000 seats within Center Court and to improve the seating within Grandstand Court, are part of a $260 million investment to enhance the facility. Tournament owner Beemok Capital pledged these venue improvements after announcing its decision last year to keep the tournament at its Mason home for the next 25 years.

The entire Top Deck at Center Court will be redesigned and upgraded, with a portion being converted into The Oasis, an exclusive hospitality offering for select ticket buyers. The Oasis will be designed as an Italian courtyard and will feature an exclusive menu highlighted by Veroni Charcuterie.

Four new practice courts will be added to the venue, bumping the total to 21 courts across the site and giving fans even more opportunities to get up close and personal with their favorite players.

Following the 2024 tournament, additional work will begin as the tournament grows to 96-player singles fields (up from 56) for 2025, which will result in more competition days as well as further facility growth, the owners said. Projects as part of that expansion will include the addition of a new player building, a multi-court indoor tennis facility, improved food and beverage around the grounds, an additional 10 tennis courts and the installation of six pickleball courts.

Founded in 1899, the Cincinnati Open will celebrate 125 years this year. The annual event hosts the world’s top men’s and women’s tennis talent with ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour 1000-level tournaments concurrently, joining Madrid, Miami, Rome and Indian Wells, Calif., as the only cities to hold such events.