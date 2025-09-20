Local carpentry students to ‘Build Back the Block’ with building sheds in Hamilton neighborhood

Hamilton High School principal Ty Smallwood said this is “an educational opportunity (for students) to learn some real-world skills and contribute to a positive community project.”

The shed-building project initially involved the students in the pre-apprenticeship program with Darana Hybrid, and expanded to the Hamilton and Butler Tech carpentry students.

“Part of the mission of what we’re trying to do is to expand those types of opportunities for our students,” said Smallwood.

The shed project will start with building 12 this school year in the Hamilton High School carpentry space. The first one is expected to be completed before the Oct. 1 State of the City Address at Co-Hatch in downtown Hamilton.

The sheds will provide is needed for extra storage for the Build Back the Block homes designed for low- and medium-income families.

Tyler Shinaberry, of Darana Hybrid, said this Build Back the Block shed program will help students find uses for their newfound skills, “and they can apply it to something that can be a community project.”

He said Darana and the schools are trying to provide students with “a sense of community, and there’s no better way of doing that than to do acts of charity for your community.”

“This is hopefully where another group can build upon these skills, we’re helping these students develop to really shine and let them feel like they are a part of it, which they are,” he said.

City officials and community partners broke ground on the first two home sites for the Build Back the Block initiative. The first phase will include around a dozen Jefferson neighborhood homes, representing a $3 million-plus investment.

The Build Back the Block initiative will be funded through home sales, but initial money will be provided through federal block grants, donations from the Hamilton Community Foundation, contributions from community partners, and, if needed, city funds.