Hamilton set to create sponsorship policy to support special events, marketing campaign

As the parks and recreation functions were transferred to the conservancy district, so were any sponsorship policies and the ability to accept donations, said Hamilton Chief of Staff Mallory Greenham.

Ohio cities like Upper Arlington, Centerville and Hilliard have sponsorship policies, and Greenham said those communities have had success. The city staff used the policies of those other Ohio cities as models to draft a Hamilton-specific blueprint, she said. Hamilton’s policy addresses issues like solicitation, acceptance and recognition of sponsorships for public use.

Sponsorships may include cash or in-kind contributions and will be governed by clear guidelines to ensure they align with the city’s mission, aesthetic standards and legal requirements, according to a city council staff report.

Greenham said several departments, including health, economic development, the city manager’s office, and the department of neighborhoods could use the policy. Agreements would be formal accords detailing the exchange between the sponsor and the city, and the higher sponsorship amount would require higher-level approvals. Sponsors must also agree that everything is so-called government speech, and waive claims to expression or petition related to sponsorship messages, according to the draft policy.

“We have quite a few protections about things that are political, profane, illegal or anything that may adversely impact the image of the city of Hamilton,” Greenham said.

She said an example of a sponsorship would be with the annual Holly Jolly Hamilton, where rack cards depicting activities and events could have a logo sponsor.

The city’s Ordinance Review Commission supported the proposal for council consideration. City Council will consider the legislation over the next two meetings, with a potential vote on Oct. 8.