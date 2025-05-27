Hamilton Pride turns 5: Events include parade and festival in downtown

Hamilton Pride was supposed to happen a year sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled everything happening in 2020, but Stone-Welch said, “That led us to have a really successful, almost bigger than what we’re prepared for first event in 2021.”

Throughout the five years, Hamilton Pride had received a lot of support, and Stone-Welch said heading into this milestone year, “I’m really proud of what the committee’s been able to do for five years.”

The event has drawn thousands of people to Marcum Park every year. A portion of those attendees will start off the fifth annual event with the rally at 11 a.m. at Rotary Park, at the corner of High and North Second streets. About a half-an-hour later, the annual Pride March steps off with participants walking down High Street, crossing the High-Main Bridge to Main Street before circling back to the festival area at Marcum Park on Dayton Street.

From noon to 7 p.m. at Marcum Park, the fifth annual Pride Festival will again feature more than 100 vendors and a variety of nonprofits, retail vendors, open and affirming churches, and various activities.

The festival has also expanded the family-friendly activities this year, including the Reading Zone sponsored by the Episcopal Churches of Butler County. This will have the Lane Libraries Bookmobile, a read-along activity all day — volunteers read picture books to kids — three Little Free Libraries (one for three age groups: youth, young adult and adult), and other activities hosted by The Lane Libraries

There will also be a Kids’ Zone featuring games hosted by 17Strong. The Face Painting Mermaid will provide free face painting and various craft activities. The zone will be next to the splash pad and creek at Marcum Park.

“We have also expanded the entertainment options this year,” said Stone-Welch.

This features a side stage with multiple bands playing throughout the festival. The main stage is the newly renovated RiversEdge, where drag performers will be featured, including Mystique Summers, who appeared on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There will also be a full bar and a “pit stop” tent for people to take short breaks from under the sun and eat or enjoy a drink.