Hamilton Parks Conservancy rolls out Adopt-a-Park program

Adam Cornette, director of the Hamilton Parks Conservancy, said he’s ready to roll out this program to the community to help fill a void.

“One question we’re asked regularly by many residents and organizations, ‘Do you have volunteer opportunities?’ Really, we didn’t have a great answer for that,” he said.

Now he does.

The idea came up when talking with Inspiration Studio’s executive director, Kim Neal Davis, about programs. That conversation led them to discuss volunteer opportunities, and then the Adopt-a-Park program was born.

“It gives a good ownership to those in the community of those parks, but it’s also a great partnership opportunity for us with organizations,” said Cornette. “We have 42 parks, so I’m happy to work with anybody in their neighborhood.”

Clients who participate in the studio’s Inclusive Wellness program will take on the park cleanup, said Colton Mehlman, director of operations at Inspiration Studios.

“One of the main reasons is to keep the parks clean and safe,” Mehlman said about the group’s participation. “I think it’s apparent that when our parks look beautiful, people like to come out, and we like to be a part of the community.”

More importantly, the volunteer opportunity helps with the Inclusive Wellness program’s emphasis on social and community inclusion.

“With our clients, they want to feel a part of the community,” Mehlman said. “Being a part of the community is one of the main aspects we try to push with Inspiration Studios. Whether it’s an artist or someone in our Inclusive Wellness program, being a part of and included in that community is important for us.”

Cornette said Adopt-a-Park plans will be tailored to each community partner or park property, and will have a brief expectation agreement. That could include providing trash bags and pickers or having shirts for a weekly cleanup.

“We’re willing to be a community partner. We can make that fit however that works for an organization,” said Cornette. “Some people may be able to dedicate more time than other groups. That’s fine. It’s more about generating that partnership with those in the community, and that’s not only supporting what we do at parks ... but also gives opportunities to organizations to support the local community.”