Hamilton leaders targeting next part of city for new development

The part of the city it covers is 229 acres, 102 of which are unused infill land, along the eastern side of the Great Miami River and the Miami University Regionals Hamilton campus along with Vora Technology Park.

The intent is “to shape an exciting and vibrant district that allows for a variety of uses,” Hamilton Senior Planner Ed Wilson wrote in a staff report.

Wilson said in the report the city is experiencing large amounts of growth and development and has searched for a new multi-use planned development to continue this trend. This area only has two other mixed-used planned developments.

“The proposed innovation district will serve as a new planned area that allows for increased economic activity and housing options, as well as increased green space, walkability and place identity,” Wilson wrote.

The plan for the vision was created by a team of student planners from Miami University. Adding this Innovation District Master Plan to the city’s overall comprehensive plan, called Plan Hamilton, city staff can begin to work toward developing an inclusive, mixed-use innovation district that provides opportunity and identity to the community.

Possible recommendations that could come out of this master plan include new commercial, industrial and residential developments; alternative modes and routes of transport, and walkable routes; and opening new green space areas and infrastructure.

City staff said the proposed plan is consistent with recommendations of Plan Hamilton within the future land use and economic development.

A public hearing on the plan was held this past Wednesday, and a vote to consider adoption is set for Sept. 10.