Federal budget ban injunction won’t prevent Planned Parenthood closures in Hamilton, Springfield

However, the decision by Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio to close its Springfield and Hamilton health clinics will remain for now. Both will close on Aug. 1 and women will no long have this location to seek medical advice.

“We’re extremely relieved to see the court grant this injunction, which will allow many affiliates the opportunity to continue care at Planned Parenthood centers for the time being,” said Maya McKenzie, spokesperson for PPSWO.

She said other Planned Parenthood affiliates across the country, and even within a state, there may be differing strategic approaches to the budget bill ban. However, closing the clinics in Clark and Butler counties “was ultimately the best option for us with long-term sustainability in mind.”

“Unfortunately, for many smaller affiliates, the risk of the federal government requesting back pay if the injunction expires is still too great. When the Department of Justice filed their brief following the lawsuit, they stated if they win the case, requesting fund repayment will be their first course of action.”

In Talwani’s judicial order, she wrote, “Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable.” She cited that restricting health care services “threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs.”

Springfield and Hamilton clients and patients still have the ability to visit other sites within the Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio area. The affiliate agency operates health clinics and surgery centers in Cincinnati, Dayton and Kettering, and they will remain open.

The decision to close the Springfield and Hamilton locations followed the passage and subsequent signing of President Donald Trump’s so-called One Big Beautiful Bill. The law that was signed on July 4 significantly restricts Medicaid funding, including a one-year ban on Medicaid funds going to organizations that provide abortion services and received more than $800,000 from Medicaid in 2023.

The Springfield and Hamilton facilities have a client base that heavily relies on Medicaid for family planning and wellness services, such as sexually transmitted disease tests, cervical cancer screening and contraceptive care. No abortion care is performed at these locations, only at the surgical centers in Kettering and Cincinnati.

A typical patient or client at the Springfield or Hamilton clinics varies as there is a range of people, including men, who use their services. Planned Parenthood also caters to trans and non-binary patients and is one of the very few options in the region and state that offer gender-affirming care.

In fiscal year 2025, Springfield and Hamilton saw a combined 6,510 visits of health center clients. The visits do not equate to the number of people served, as clients likely have multiple visits in a year.

“We’re trying to mitigate that risk to preserve our capacity to offer the other critical services southwest Ohioans and hundreds of patients from the South come to us for that cannot be accessed anywhere else,” McKenzie said.

Other Planned Parenthood centers in Ohio are operated by Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, which has not announced any closures. However, it did offer a statement on its website regarding Monday’s court ruling:

“Thanks to a win in the courts, we can continue to provide Medicaid patients with care despite the actions of the Trump Administration. We will continue to provide updates as matters progress and fight to provide you with health care that is affordable and accessible.”

Before the federal court rulings, the Planned Parenthood national organization expected up to 200 clinics in 24 states could shutter locations because of the budget bill.

Abortions of a pregnancy up to fetal viability are legal in Ohio, and viability is based on a physician’s diagnosis, though it’s usually around 23 to 24 weeks. Planned Parenthood offers abortions up to 21 weeks, six days.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio will continue to monitor the court case as more news is released.