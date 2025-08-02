Disability inclusion has come along with passage of ADA 35 years ago

Former congressman Tony Coelho, a Democrat from California, was the chief sponsor of the ADA in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability. It also imposes accessibility requirements on public accommodations.

“The goal of the ADA seems so simple, and a lot of progress has been made, but unfinished business remains,” he said in a video commemorating the ADA’s 35th anniversary. He called on the public to “keep fighting and help ensure that individuals with disabilities are fully integrated into society and have access to all opportunities.”

Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent LeeAnn Emmons said “the best thing” about the ADA is the requirement that places had to become accessible for the disabled which “created a culture of accessibility so our folks feel welcome in a community. That representation is important.”

The Developmental Disability board has pushed accessibility opportunities with universal changing tables, which ARPA funds were used to purchase, installed inside restrooms. People with disabilities may not have considered attending a facility, like the Field House at the VOA MetroPark in West Chester Twp., because they may be limited on restroom access, Emmons said.

West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance President and CEO Joe Hinson said amenities like the changing table makes cities and townships within Butler County “a community for all.”

“You need to make sure you’re taking care of all your residents, to make sure you’re taking care of everybody,” Hinson said, adding the universal changing tables help make the county “a total community.”

In addition to the VOA Field House, stations are at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill and the Fitton Family YMCA in Hamilton, and the MidPointe Library in West Chester Twp. More stations are planned to be installed, according to the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Celena Parker, CEO of the Hamilton-based adult day program at The Lodge Activity Center on Eaton Avenue, called these changing tables “a game changer,” not only for the 67 people her facility cares for but also her brother, who has seizures because of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Care after a seizure often requires privacy.

“It’s evolving significantly, giving us more community access,” Parker said of the ADA. “Given the awareness around disabilities, it’s not so much hidden anymore. Communities are more accepting of individuals and realizing their values. They give back to the community, as well, with their dedication and hard work.”

There’s always room for improvement, Parker said, and right now, more advocacy is needed.

“I think that the community as a whole needs to embrace people with disability and know their value and worth, and they too, want a meaningful life, whatever that may look like, regardless of their disability,” she said.