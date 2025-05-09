Butler County election turnout on Tuesday was less than 10 percent

The tie is likely due to a low-turnout election. Countywide, 7.6% of eligible voters participated (about 19,000 people voted). Statewide, about 10% of Ohioans voted. Madison School District had a higher turnout compared to the county- and statewide turnout was 20.37%, according to unofficial election results.

Butler County Board of Elections Director Nicole Unzicker said low turnout is expected in special elections. However, they always prepare for a high turnout “regardless of whether the ballot includes only local issues or a state issue, because voter behavior can be unpredictable.”

“Turnout can vary by county, some may have had only one issue on the ballot, while Butler County had several,” said Eric Corbin, Butler County election board’s deputy director.

The Madison levy request was just one of three local tax issues on the ballot, which also had a statewide issue. One precinct in Liberty Twp. had a liquor sales question.

The last few tie votes were in political party central committee races, where there were very few votes cast. In those cases, they were ultimately decided by a coin flip. Madison’s school levy won’t be decided by chance, such as a coin flip.

State law says a tied levy vote is a failed levy.

It will be determined ahead of the May 22 official run if the provisional and late-arriving mailed-in ballots are eligible to be included in the official run. If the difference between passage and failure in the levy is within half a percent, an automatic recount is triggered.

Madison Schools Superintendent Jeff Staggs declined to comment until the election results are finalized.