7 arrested for OVI following Friday night’s checkpoint in Fairfield

Five drivers were determined to be under the influence and arrested for OVI. One of those drivers was also charged with a felony for being in possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Additionally, officers from participating agencies conducted saturation patrols in the area, which yielded 16 traffic stops with 11 citations issued and two OVI arrests. Saturation patrols are designed to find potentially impaired drivers who avoid going through the checkpoint.

Federal grant money supported the OVI checkpoint and saturation patrols.