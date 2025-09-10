10 years of Liberty Center: Event celebrates lifestyle and shopping center’s decade anniversary

“We’re so proud of everything Liberty Center has accomplished over the past 10 years,” said Alexis Bolton, senior marketing manager at Liberty Center. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to the community for their support and for making Liberty Center a vibrant part of their lives.”

There will be a ribbon cutting with the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance, live music by the Naked Karate Girls, DORA drinks, a time capsule station, a zipline, a rock climbing wall and more family friendly activities.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Guests can also view the original Liberty Center architectural 3D model to see how the property has transformed over the last decade.

The Instagram posts happen through Sept. 12 and include $100 gift card giveaways each day from select Liberty Center businesses. Details and instructions on how to enter are posted daily on Liberty Center’s Instagram account @LibertyCenterOhio.

In the past decade, Liberty Center has grown into a mixed-use destination, bringing together shopping, dining, entertainment and community events. The property is home to more than 100 retailers and restaurants, including brands such as Kendra Scott, Old Navy, Northstar Cafe, lululemon and Warby Parker.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

There is also a movie theater on the property.

“Since opening in October 2015, Liberty Center — the social playground of our region — has been a remarkable economic engine for Liberty Township, Butler County, and our entire Tri-State area, stimulating construction, ongoing employment, tax revenues, local investment, increased land values, and community life,“ said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance.

“Liberty Center’s success is a testament to the transformative potential of mixed-use developments in urban planning and community development,” he said.

The destination has more than 40 local and regional businesses, including favorites like SOB Steakhouse, BirdBrain Apparel, Symphony Mediterranean Grill and Running on Blooms.

In 2024, the property completed exterior renovations and enhancements, including a reoriented park with a grand lawn, play features and additional seating as well as a new pedestrian space on Haskell Street and added signage along Liberty Way and Ohio 129.

MORE DETAILS