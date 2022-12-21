11 apply for vacant Wayne Local school treasurer’s job

The person selected will succeed former treasurer Ron James who stepped down this fall.

The applicants include:

Dawn Bennett is a budget analyst for the Columbus City Schools.

Rhonda-Lynn Burkhart is a financial software specialist at the Hamilton County Educational Service Center.

Melissa Harner has Lakota Local Schools director of budgetary since August 2021 and worked as the district’s payroll director.

Kimberly Harvey is the EMIS Coordinator for the West Carrollton City Schools and has held various administrative assistant positions in the district since 2011.

Carolyn Huber is currently the treasurer/CFO of the Xenia City School District. She has worked for the past 27 years for multiple school districts in some capacity in a school treasurer’s office.

Marcus Makras is a treasurer intern at the Warren County Career Center.

Andrea Martinez is the assistant treasurer of the Jefferson Twp. Local Schools.

Ken McHone has worked at the Warren County Career Center since 2014 as adult education supervisor and currently as assistant principal-satellites.

Regina Sampson is a fiscal/budget analyst for the Kettering City School District.

Natalie Sharrett has worked as a phlebotomist at Kettering Medical Center.

Brian Switzer has 25 years experience as a school treasurer. He has been treasurer of the Adams County Ohio Valley Schools since December 2015.