Liberty Collective ground broken: Entertainment complex to have 5 restaurant concepts

LIBERTY TWP. — Here’s good news for those looking for more dining, bar and entertainment options in Butler County: development of Liberty Collective, an 18,000-square foot entertainment complex on 3.44 acres is now under way at Wyandot Lane and Lakota Lane.

Ground was broken last week on the complex that will feature five restaurant concepts, a coffee/breakfast bar, an ice cream shop and three bars including a wine/bourbon bar, according to the developers.

There will be multiple televisions, private event spaces and weekly entertainment, they said.

Surrounding the building, will be five multi-functional sand volleyball courts, outdoor bocce ball courts, ping pong tables, cornhole sets and a large green space for events. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available on both sides of the complex and on the second-floor patio that will be enclosed during the winter months to allow guests to play golf in indoor simulator bays.

Liberty Twp. Trustee Todd Minniear called the complex “one of the iconic places” in the township.

Another trustee, Tom Farrell said it’s “a great opportunity for this area.”

The complex is partnering with local resident Rob Long, founder of Ohio Valley Beach Volleyball, and three-time Olympian Kerry Walsh-Jenning’s p1440 Foundation that specializes in sand volleyball training. The Liberty Collective courts will also be used for multi-sport sand training. These partnerships will bring training, leagues, tournaments, and professional volleyball to Liberty Collective.

Mike and Heather Ewers, of Liberty Twp., are the owners and developers of the property. Heather Ewers said she hopes Liberty Collective will be “the gathering space for the community to come together.”

Design and construction for the project is being provided by Phoenix Architecture and Kiesland Development Services, both of Cincinnati. The designer for the complex is Eli Hariton, who was featured on HGTV as runner-up of Design Star: Next Gen.

The complex hopes to open by spring of 2024.