Franklin approves tax abatement to relocate Domino’s Pizza

Franklin City Council took the next step in helping a local business to relocate to a new site on East Second Street.
Karisa Steed, assistant to the city manager, recommended an eight-year, 100% Community Reinvestment Act property tax abatement for the new construction of a Domino’s Pizza store at 675 E. Second St. Council unanimously approved the abatement request.
Steed said the Louis & Karen Metro Family LLC plans to build a new 2,000 square-foot Domino’s Pizza with indoor seating and a drive-thru. The total cost of the project is estimated at $817,675 and will create six full-time and 22 part-time jobs, she said.
Domino’s Pizza is currently operating out of a strip center located at 1008 E. Second St., about a quarter-mile east of the new location. The business plans to demolish the current building when it builds the new one.
As part of the new construction, the owners will have to relocate a storm water sewer line. Steed said the CRA abatement will reimburse the owners for the costs of relocating that line at the site.
She said construction will begin soon now that the CRA abatement was approved.
The project was reviewed by Franklin City Council’s Economic Development Committee, which supported the CRA property tax abatement proposal. Last December, council approved rezoning the property earlier this year.
The building at 675 E. Second St. was a Loan Max business, which closed and vacated the premises in early 2020 with several months left on its lease. Over the years, the building also served as a location for Clark’s Pharmacy and before that was a Hardee’s restaurant.