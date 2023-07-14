First look at Rossville Flats, Hamilton’s newest mixed-use development with apartments, retail

When CMC Properties and Hamilton city officials broke ground on the Rossville Flats project nearly two years ago, they envisioned a development future based on a set of drawings, a vacant lot, and ideas.

Fast forward nearly two years later, that vision is easy for passersby to see, even though the project is a few months from completion.

An opening of the 76 market-rate apartments, as well as both of the 1,600-square-foot retail spaces, is expected in mid-September, said CMC property manager Pete Montgomery. He said this project will complement a growing area west of the Great Miami River, especially in the 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Main Street. Surrounding the four-story, mixed-use development are projects that are either under construction, such The 513 Hamilton bar, and expected to start later this year, such as Agave & Rye.

Today, a chain-link fence surrounds the Rossville Flats construction zone, which in about a month should have a paved parking lot, and brick and siding facades are now attached to CMC’s second multi-million-dollar mixed-use investment in less than a decade.

Several years ago, the Marcum Apartments, a $15 million mixed-use development that features around 100 apartments, opened in downtown Hamilton, fronting Dayton Street and overlooking Marcum Park and RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Rossville Flats is an $11 million investment, and though it won’t have a park and concert venue to overlook, it will have a front-view look of one of Hamilton’s primary corridors and within walking distance to many of the city’s new and future attractions.

The inside the 74,600-plus-square-foot development is a construction zone as apartments ― the lion’s share being one-bedroom units ― are in various states of completion. But they’re coming together, Montgomery said.

“It’s going to be urban, it’s going to be black doors, black cabinets. We’re going to make a very, very cool feel,” he said. “The feel is more of a downtown apartment.”

The market-rate apartment rents will range, based on size, from $1,325 to $1,950 a month, which does not include utilities, and is comparable to the prices at The Marcum, said Amy Imundo, the property manager at the downtown Hamilton complex.

Apartment sizes range from just under 800 square feet and close to 1,000 for one-bedroom apartments and around 1,300 square feet for the two-bedroom apartments at Rossville Flats. The interest in the complex is out there, said Imundo. However, they aren’t ready to show the interior of the development to prospective tenants.

“People very much want to see the property,” she said, and the calls from interested people will increase once they have a model to show.

Montgomery said they expect to be move-in ready by mid-September.

“It’s going to be something very unique,” he said.

Part of the unique experience will be the fourth-floor view overlooking Main Street, which will include a common space for anyone in the building to view the activity below.

“Imagine sitting here and seeing all this,” said Montgomery, pointing out the activity on Main Street, including what is expected with the future Agave & Rye across the street. “It’s going to be a great view.”

There are several floor plans, which are predominantly one-bedroom. There are only three two-bedroom apartments, which are bigger than the two-bedroom apartments at the Marcum Apartments.

“So, we have a lot of options,” said Imundo.

On the complex’s first floor will be a pair of 1,650-square-foot retail spaces that lead out to a 600-square-foot patio via garage doors.

Montgomery said one of the spaces is close to having a contract signed. They’re still seeking to lease the other space, but he said they’re “pretty choosy” on who they select and have steered potential clients to other properties in the region, believing they were not a right fit for this area of Hamilton.

“We want to make sure we don’t upset anybody that’s currently here. We want to complement Hamilton with something they currently need,” Montgomery said, adding that national chains are not what they’re looking to recruit.

For those interested in living at Rossville Flats, call Imundo at 513-737-3439, and those interested in the retail space should call Montgomery at 513-771-1212.