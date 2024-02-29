Cintas’ Warren County ‘transformation’ expected to create 125 jobs

Cintas designs, manufactures, and implements corporate identity uniforms and provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, tile and carpet cleaning, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire production products and document management services.

The proposed project includes the renovation of the company headquarters at 6800 Cintas Blvd. for a back-to-office transition. The transformed campus is still in the initial phase of design, but is anticipated to includeelements, such as:

Indoor spaces with ample natural light and including elements such as vegetation and natural materials.

Outdoor work areas with shaded seating, landscaped gardens and work pods equipped with Wi-Fi and power outlets.

Innovation hubs and creativity zones strategically placed throughout the project aimed at inspiring innovation and empowering employee-partners to collaborate through whiteboard brainstorming and interactivity.

“The transformation is a commitment to the community to grow and retain key senior-level talent and train the Cintas leaders of the future at headquarters,” the company said in a release. “This investment signals Cintas’ priority to establish a new standard for office design to support flexibility, creativity, technical integration, employee wellness, collaboration and inclusivity in the workplace.”

CEO Todd Schneider said the company is investing $15 million to begin the transformation of the 500,000-square-foot corporate headquarters, which he said he sees as “a unique opportunity to extend our culture and values into the physical working environment.”

“Our employee-partners are the lifeblood of our company,” Schneider said in a statement. “This initiative is about investing in a work environment that inspires them through seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces with the technology, flexibility and amenities to drive our business forward.”

Cintas told this news outlet Wednesday that it is in an RFP or request-for-proposal process and expects construction start and end dates to be finalized after completing that process.

The Cintas project is among the eight economic development proposals brought to the TCA board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Announced Monday by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, those projects are expected to create 1,171 new jobs and retain 3,635 jobs statewide, resulting in more than $101 million in new payroll and spur $269 million in investments across Ohio.

JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“Cintas is a cutting-edge, global leader that has been a strong Ohio partner for decades as it has grown and evolved through industry innovation,” JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said in a statement. “Cintas’ decision to provide a new, remarkable workplace for its employees is an example of the continuous forward momentum and originality on which Cintas’ reputation is built,” he said.

Mason City Manager Eric Hansen said Cintas, with 44,000 employees globally, is “a titan of industry” and “an iconic part” of the city with 1,300 employees located at its Mason headquarters.

“We’re thrilled to secure this investment and continue to grow a Fortune 500 global corporate headquarters in our community,” Hansen said in a statement.