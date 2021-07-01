McCoy: Padres rally past Reds in storm-shortened game

Not even a 5-3 lead after four innings could lighten the heavy load.

With thunder rumbling around Great American, the Padres furnished even more thunder with four home runs to overtake the Reds for the win.

The big blast was a grand slam home run in the fifth inning by Trent Grisham, his second homer of the night, ensuring that the Reds would lose their sixth straight game to the Padres this season.

San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The home run is his second of the game. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

“We really thought we were going to get into a position to win that game, but there is nothing you can do about the weather,” said manager David Bell.

“The Padres have shown, it’s clear, that they are a really good team with a great lineup,” he added. “They’ve done well against us. They’ve hit us and played every part of the game well against us.”

Of more immediacy, the Reds fell a season-high eight games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division.

It looked as if some positive omens showed up for the Reds in the bottom of the first.

Jonathan India opened with a walk when it appeared that not only was the 3-and-2 pitch a strike, but India swung. But it was ruled ball four.

Jesse Winker then fought off an inside pitch and parachuted a bloop single into center field.

Nick Castellanos then unloaded his 16th home run, a three-run rip and a 3-0 lead before Musgrove retired a batter.

And the Reds didn’t stop there. Joey Votto doubled, took third on a ground ball by Alejo Lopez and scored on Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Gutierrez, though, was not up to the challenge of protecting the lead. He gave up back-to-back home runs to Grisham and Wil Myers to open the second.

Another home run, an explosion ignited by Fernando Tatis Jr. on the first pitch of the third drew the Padres to within 4-3.

Votto pushed Cincinnati’s lead to 5-3 when he led off the home third with a home run, his 1,000th RBI. He joined only four other 1,000 RBI players in Reds history — Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, Frank Robinson and Bid McPhee.

“It’s amazing,” Bell said of Votto’s 1,000 RBI. “He is one of the best players in the history of this franchise and in the history of baseball. We get used to things like that with Joey, but we shouldn’t. It just signifies in one more way that he is one of the best hitters all-time.”

After Votto’s home run came the fateful fifth.

Gutierrez gave up back-to-back singles to Tommy Pham and Tatis. When he walked Manny Machado to fill the bases, left hander Josh Osich was brought in to face left hander Grisham.

The Padres, who earned the nickname the Slam Diego Padres for the all the grand slams they’ve hit the past two years, left the bases loaded in four different innings Tuesday night.

Not this time. Grisham lofted one over the right field wall that turned Cincinnati’s 5-3 lead into a 7-5 deficit.

Then with one out in the top of the sixth, a heavy lightning-laced thunderstorm struck and the tarpaulin was pulled over the infield and after the wait, festivities were ended.

The Reds couldn’t win this one even though they knocked San Diego starter Joe Musgrove out of the game after four innings.

He entered the game with a 2.22 earned run average, hitters were batting .171 against him and he hadn’t given up more than three runs in a game since early May and pitched the only no-hitter in Padres history earlier this season.

The Reds, though, raked him for five runs on four hits and three walks. But Gutierrez failed to take advantage, giving up six runs and six hits that included three home runs in only 4 1/3 innings.

“Gutierrez never really got comfortable on the mound,” said Bell. “He was searching to get comfortable. It wasn’t his stuff. It was just like I felt like it looked to me he was very uncomfortable from the beginning of the game. He was trying to find a groove but was unable to do it.”

Due to the weather forecast, the game’s start was delayed 37 minutes, but it didn’t rain. Then when it was stopped the forecast said the game probably couldn’t be resumed until 1 a.m., so crew chief Hunter Wendelstedt called it.