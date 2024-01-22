Reds Caravan kicks off today at Spooky Nook in Hamilton

Last year, the return of the caravan after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic also kicked off at Spooky Nook, where more than 500 attended.

1 / 43 Reds minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick speaks to the crowd during the Reds Caravan stop at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Hamilton. The West Tour fan stops in Ohio and Indiana include major league infielder Jose Barrero, minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick, manager David Bell, alumni Corky Miller, broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Brian Giesenschlag and mascot Rosie Red. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

“Hamilton as a city loves baseball, and we are happy to be the place chosen to celebrate the upcoming season,” said Matt Lengel, Spooky Nook assistant general manager.

At all stops on the caravan, fans will be able to participate in question and answer and autograph sessions, along with learning more about what’s ahead for the 2024 season at Great American Ball Park.

Stops will include public events at malls and other destinations, along with special appearances at several schools around Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time unless noted with the Central Standard Time, and the schedule and appearances are subject to change, according to the Reds.

The caravan tour is broken up into short geographic tours. The Central Tour starts this year’s caravan from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill on North B Street in Hamilton. The second leg is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

The West Tour will be at a TBD location from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (4:30 to 6 p.m. CST) on Jan. 24 in Evansville, Indiana, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, at the Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis.

The East Tour will be in West Virginia. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, they’ll be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Huntington Mall in Huntington.

The North Tour is in Ohio. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 stop at the Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus is set. On Jan. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., they’ll be at the Air Force Museum in Dayton, and from 2 to 4 p.m. they’ll be at the Apollo Career Center in Lima.

The South Tour is in Kentucky with a stop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville and on Jan. 27 the tour will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 a.m. to noon CST) at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Red Mile in Lexington.