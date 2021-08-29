McCoy: Frustrating day for Reds, who lose series to lowly Marlins

The Reds open a three-game series Monday against the Cardinals in Great American Ball Park.

On Sunday, the Reds managed only two hits and the frustration mounted as they disagreed all day with umpire Edwin Moscoso’s strike zone.

Eugenio Suarez was ejected after a called strike three, manager David Bell was ejected in the ninth inning and Joey Votto spent most of the day jawing at Moscoso.

The Marlins? Not a whimper of protest.

The Reds faced Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who lugged a 4-7 record into the game and a 9.67 earned run average for his five starts since the Marlins acquired him in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

Jonathan India opened the game with a double and that was it, the faucet was turned off. Luzardo proceeded to retire 18 of the last 19 he faced. The only batter who reached was Tyler Naquin via an error in the second.

Luzardo retired the last 14 he faced before manager Don Mattingly replaced him after six innings and 94 pitches.

“The main thing Luzardo did was attack the strike zone,” said Bell. “He has a great arm and a good fastball. His change-up was really good and he threw it repeatedly for strikes. It made it for a tough day.”

Reds starter Tyler Mahle gave up only two runs and four hits over seven innings, but the first inning did him in.

Two above-and-beyond defensive plays by shortstop Kyle Farmer and right fielder Nick Castellanos provided Mahle with the first two outs in the first.

But Jesus Aguilar singled and Jesus Sanchez drove one into the right field seats, a two-run home run for a 2-0 lead.

Sanchez is the same guy who bombed a three-run home run Saturday during a five-run first that launched the Marlins to a 6-1 victory.

“Mahle continues to pitch well,” said Bell. “Take the first inning away, one pitch to Sanchez, and it just doesn’t get any better than that. He absolutely did his job today and it could have gone differently for him.”

Bell would like to have first-inning do-over in both Saturday’s game and Sunday’s game, but it’s not in the rules.

The Reds have had difficulties with left-handed starting pitchers all year, even ones with 9.67 earned run averages.

“I saw somewhere that I believe we have the fewest games versus left handers on the year,” said Bell. “I think that’s a factor. We just haven’t seen them a lot. We know we’re going to face some lefthanders in big games over the next seven to 10 days. Hopefully, we can get into a rhythm where we have as much confidence against lefthanders as we have against righthanders.”

The Reds had two on with one out in the first, but Luzardo struck out Castellanos and struck out Votto on called 3-and-2 pitch that was outside the strike zone.

Votto was visibly upset and set the tone for his team’s acrimonious stance against Moscoso.

“It went back to Joey’s first inning at bat,” said Bell. “If he gets that call (ball four instead of strike three), it’s a different inning. That was where the real frustration stemmed.”

The Reds put their first runner on base in four innings, including the ninth. Former Reds relief pitcher Dylan Floro walked India on four pitches.

Tyler Stephenson then chopped one off home plate that dribbled up the third base line, an infield hit that was the Reds second and final hit.

Castellanos grounded to first, moving runners to third and second with one out for an appearance by Votto.

Votto hit a sacrifice fly to left field, cutting the Miami lead to 2-1 with pinch-runner Shogo Akiyama on second, representing the tying run for Farmer.

Votto was distressed during this at bat, too, on a called strike two and bellowed at Moscoso from the dugout the rest of the game.

When Farmer took a called strike two, Bell left the dugout to give Moscoso what-for and was ejected. Farmer then struck out to end what turned out to be a frustrating two days for the Reds.

MONDAY’S GAME

Cardlinals at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410