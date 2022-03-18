Hunter Greene working toward joining Reds rotation

“I used to walk by (the major league clubhouse) and think about what it would be like to be in there,’’ Greene said.

Greene’s velocity and skill set foretold a fast race through the minor leagues, yet after throwing 68 1/3 innings in Low-A Dayton and posting a 4.48 ERA in 2018, a torn elbow ligament led to Tommy John surgery. The subsequent rehabilitation cost Greene the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In 2021, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Greene split time between Double-A Chattanooga (41 innings, 1.98 ERA, 60 strikeouts and 14 walks) and Triple-A Louisville (65 1/3 innings, 4.13 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 25 walks).

At both sites, Greene’s fast ball ranged between 99 and 102 mph.

“It’s the real deal,’’ said second-year catcher Tyler Stephenson.

Stephenson, who looks forward to building a rapport with Greene amid bullpens and clubhouse conversations, was not the only one talking about Greene being major-league ready.

“We’re all excited to see Hunter,’’ said Reds manager David Bell. “He’s healthy, he had a full season last year. We know what he’s capable of, the kind of person he is, the kind of talent he is. I believe he’s ready.’’

Regarding the effect of Gray’s departure, Bell said, “I mean this creates even more of an opportunity for Hunter. Hunter just has to go out and be himself and do his thing. All that will take care of itself. We’re looking forward to seeing him pitch, seeing where he is.’’

FRIDAY’S GAME

Reds at Guardians, 4:05 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700