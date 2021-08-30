Ask Hal: Reds getting little bang for their third-base buck

A: I say that lock is still dangling open. Votto keeps scooting past Hall of Famers in a lot of categories, which looks strong on his resume. But voters are a fickle bunch with different ideas as to whom is a Hall of Famer. He gets my vote right now, but let’s permit his career to play out.

Q: Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson are receiving national attention for Rookie of the Year, but how about pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez and his 9-4 record? — JOHN, Oxford.

A: Great legitimate question. He is 9-4 with a 3.68 earned run average in 16 starts. He didn’t make his debut until May 28 and that was as a fill-in for injured Sonny Gray. He figured to make a couple of starts and go back to Class AAA Louisville. But he was found money and pitched his way into the rotation. To me, though, India is my choice and I do have a vote.

Q: I attended a recent Reds win highlighted by defense that included five double plays and a shoestring catch and an opposite field double, so did I step into a time machine? — LARRY, Washington Twp,.

A: Did you drive to the game in a DMC DeLorean? Were you in Crosley Field or Riverfront Stadium? For sure, if it was this year, that game was not against Milwaukee, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego or Atlanta. It had to be against Miami, the new-look Chicago Cubs, Arizona or Baltimore. Yeah, I know. They didn’t play Baltimore, but they should.

Q: How about changing the rules so there is no three-batter rule for pitchers in the ninth inning and a relief pitcher is allowed any time a pinch-hitter is sent to the plate? — WALT, Dayton.

A: The three-batter rule was implemented to speed up the game. If it wasn’t used in the ninth, you would once again see managers changing pitchers for every hitter, slowing things down completely. Changing pitchers for every pinch-hitter does the same thing. Reds manager David Bell sent up two pinch-hitters against Milwaukee in the ninth inning Tuesday. No worries. Josh Hader was pitching, and Bell could have sent up Babe Ruth and Hader would have stayed in the game.

Q: Will Nick Castellanos stay, or will he opt out as his contract permits him to do after this season? — WADE, Lebanon.

A: Only Castellanos knows that answer and I dropped my crystal ball years ago and it shattered in pieces. Going back to an earlier answer to a different question, money talks. Castellanos says he grew up with money and it doesn’t matter to him. It probably depends on how the Reds finish and their prospects for the future. What he wants most is a World Series ring. Does he think he can get it in Cincinnati or do the Dodgers, Giants, Yankees or some other rich franchise with a chance to win come calling?

Q: How do you think the Reds are handling the Nick Senzel situation? — ROCKY, Springfield.

A: Badly. He has been ready to come back off the injured list, but the Reds are keeping him at Class AAA Louisville on rehab. Why? Where is he going to play? Tyler Naquin and Shogo Akiyama are manning center field with aplomb. And nobody is going to pry Jonathan India off second base. Senzel could play third base, but Mike Moustakas seems to be shedding his doldrums. Unfortunately, when Senzel does play he is an accident waiting to happen.

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

Q: In your time covering the Reds, have you seen a better trio of rookie than Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson and Vladimir Gutierrez? — TOM, Beavercreek.

A: That covers 48 years and tests one very old memory. I can’t remember the Reds ever having two rookies at once with the impact of this year’s Terrific Trio. Has any team ever had three rookies in one year and each one has legitimate Rookie of the Year credentials? I don’t think so. And where would the Reds be without them? Nowheresville.