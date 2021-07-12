Ask Hal: Is Joey Votto a Hall of Famer?

Q: Do you see any chance for the Reds to acquire a couple of established middle relief pitchers before the trade deadline? — DAVE, Hattiesburg, Miss.

A: With the way manager David Bell is burning through the bullpen, out of necessity, some of those guys won’t be able to lift a Kleenex by September. Relief pitching is difficult to find and most teams aren’t willing to part with them unless they are expensive and that team is out of the race. I’ll be surprised, no, I’d be shocked if the Reds trade for a relief pitcher.

Q: If you could write the life story of one MLB player, who would it be? — JOE, Kettering.

A: Dave Parker asked me to do his book a few years ago, but I was engaged in writing my own book (Shameless plug: ‘The Real McCoy, My Half-Century Covering the Cincinnati Reds). Another author did it and ‘Cobra’ is out and a good read. Barry Larkin approached me about doing his book, then decided not to do one. I’d love to do one on Shohei Ohtani, but if it had to be in Japanese I’d be lost.

Q: Have you ever seen the cards players use on defense and how can so much specific information be on those small cards and how can players decipher it so quickly? — STEVE, Vandalia.

A: No, I haven’t. That’s secret and classified information and if a player showed me one he’d have to kill me. I have wondered the same thing. The cards are as small as the ace of spades and players give them a quick glance. Some pitchers keep them tucked in their hats. They doff their caps, give the card a quick glance and then serve up a home run.

Q: Do you see any future for Aristides Aquino? — DICK, Hendersonville, Tenn.

A: I don’t see it with the Reds, not as long as Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Tyler Naquin, Shogo Akiyama and Nick Senzel are on the roster. That puts Aquino as the No. 7 outfielder. And he plays no other position. The Punisher can hit them a long, long way, when he hits them. But he is too susceptible to swinging at bad pitches and strikeouts. He is, at best, trade bait.

Q: Who was your favorite of all the Reds managers you covered? —KEVIN, Springboro.

A: The list of managers I covered is lengthy, 19 to be exact. All had their pluses and minuses, some more one way than the other. I have three personal favorites — Lou Piniella, Jack McKeon and Dusty Baker. All three never lied to me, always gave me straight answers, were personable people and became good friends. I also liked Dave Bristol, Sparky Anderson, Dave Bristol, Pete Mackanin and Davey Johnson. Heck, I liked ‘em all as people.

Q: Looking at the strong National League West, does it matter who wins the other divisions? — JON, Washington, Mo.

A: Oh, it matters more this season than most. That’s because the three best National League teams are probably San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, all in the NL West. That means the the wild card teams probably will come from there. And that also means teams in the NL East and NL Central better win their divisions because the wild card will be difficult for them to get. There is hope, though. Maybe the NL West teams will beat up on each other and at least one wild card team from another division might sneak in.

Q: What is going on with Mike Moustakas? — PAM, Lebanon.

A: It is almost as if Moustakas has gone into the witness protection program and has taken the place of Where’s Waldo. His injury is a bruised heel. They thought it was healed and he tried a rehab assignment and it still hurt. It must be a deep, deep bruise. He hasn’t played since May 18, the 28th game of the season. The last report was a return after the All-Star break, but another try at a rehab assignment certainly would be necessary.

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

Q: What is your favorite metaphor to describe how cool Tyler Stephenson is in a pressure spot? — ALAN, Sugarcreek Twp.

A: You are putting me on the spot. Stephenson has been one precocious rookie and in the clutch he is as cool as black high-top Converse All-Stars and he will be an All-Star.