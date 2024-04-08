It’s total solar eclipse day! Here’s a playlist for your entertainment

Lifestyles
By Cox First Media
19 minutes ago
X

The rare event is here: A total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of Americans, including those of us here in Southwest Ohio. To celebrate, Cox Enterprises media outlet Axios has put together a Spotify playlist to listen to throughout the day.

The total solar eclipse is expected at various times in the local region, with many seeing the darkness begin just before 2 p.m. and leave before 4:30 p.m. Totality times vary but are largely between 3:08-3:12 p.m. To find exact times for your city or township, go here.

The weather

Monday brings sunshine and cloud coverage on the day of the total solar eclipse.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said the thickest cloud coverage will clear out by Monday late morning, while high-level clouds will move in during the afternoon.

“It is important to remember, although there may be some high-level clouds, the cloud cover may be at least semi-transparent,” the NWS said. Read more

When will we see one again?

The last time a total solar eclipse happened in Ohio was in 1806. If you miss this year’s total eclipse, you’re going to be waiting until 2099 to see another. Read more

In Other News
1
Local ‘55 Plus Program’ provides year-round fellowship, activity for...
2
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: A guide to Butler County events Monday
3
How nutritional needs change as we age
4
BOOK NOOK: Is gambling on sports out of control? Remembering Pete Rose
5
Tipp City’s mayor reflects on art, love of community

About the Author

Cox First Media
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top