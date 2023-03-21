WORTH THE DRIVE: History, hiking and trail hopping in Lancaster

Lancaster has a rich history that visitors can learn about by taking on Fairfield County’s Covered Bridges Trail. The trail winds through the county to 15 covered bridges that were once used for horse carriage crossing before cars came around. The county has the most covered bridges out of any other in the state, promising a “relaxing day of sightseeing” as you visit each one.

Speaking of trails, Lancaster is bordered by Clear Creek Metro Park and about 30 minutes from Hocking Hills State Park, known for its hiking trails and picturesque waterfalls. The nature preserve in Clear Creek Metro Park is a popular spot around Lancaster for fishing, birdwatching and hiking, while Hocking Hills is nationally recognized for its hiking trails and scenery.

The town is gearing up for its annual Lancaster Festival that celebrates music, art and community over 10 days in July. Headlining the festival this year is Sheryl Crow, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Andy Grammar. Community entertainment and art events are scheduled throughout the festival, beginning July 20. The Lancaster Festival Orchestra will perform as well as local artists and bands throughout the week.

Credit: Visit Fairfield County Credit: Visit Fairfield County

Tickets for the annual festival go on sale Monday, April 3. More information about the festival can be found by visiting https://www.lancasterfestival.org/.