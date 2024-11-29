Warren County museum orders art exhibit removed in contract dispute

The Waynesville artist was told to remove the display by Oct. 1 with museum Executive Director Michael Coyan citing that it was “inappropriate for our visitors,” according to an email sent to Goodman.

The museum’s attorney later said Goodman’s exhibit was not permitted to stay because the artist took actions “contrary to the agreement” with the private facility, records show.

Rothstein said recently Goodman is not currently considering legal action. However, the artist “wants the public to know that the museum ... — for reasons they refuse to acknowledge or admit or explain — decided to censor his exhibit,” his attorney said.

Attempts to talk with museum attorney, J. William Duning, for this report were unsuccessful. However, Duning’s office sent this news organization a copy of an email sent earlier to Rothstein.

In reads, in part: “Darren did not deliver his exhibit to the museum two weeks prior to the opening; and an inventory and condition report was not and has not been provided” to the museum.

“After the opening” Sept. 27, “Darren changed the exhibit and he changed an existing (museum) exhibit,” Duning’s message states.

Rothstein said Duning’s explanation was that “Darren had breached a couple of hypertechnical provisions of a contract.”

Several other attempts to reach Duning for further explanation have been unsuccessful, Rothstein said.

Goodman said he has worked professionally as a glassblower for nearly 25 years. He said his work is permanently installed at the Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, as well as other businesses and institutions in the region.