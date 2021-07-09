Tyson recall grows to nearly 9 million pounds of chicken contaminated with listeria

Explore Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

Initial reports show that on June 9, the FSIS was notified of two cases of listeriosis. After working with the Centers for Disease Control and state public health officials, FSIS found evidence linking Listeria monocytogenes to precooked chicken from Tyson. Epidemiologic investigation found an additional three listeriosis cases, including one death, between April 6 and June 5 of this year. Two samples of Listeria monocytogenes were found in establishments and one sample was found at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is working to learn if there have been any more cases of listeriosis tied to Tyson Foods products.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.