X

TASTE TEST: 7UP wants to know what Miami Valley thinks of its new ‘Simple’ soft drink, starting next week

Simple 7UP will be tested in the Dayton market at several local retailers beginning on Monday, March 15.
Simple 7UP will be tested in the Dayton market at several local retailers beginning on Monday, March 15. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: 7UP

Credit: 7UP

What to Know | 48 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor
The Dayton area has been used before by national companies seeking to test-market new products

Beginning on Monday, March 15, customers shopping in several retailers throughout the Dayton area will be able to snag a brand new version of the iconic 7UP soft drink.

ExploreNew restaurant in Northridge is serving up pizza and Turkish-inspired family recipes

7UP’s latest product is called “Simple 7UP,” and the soft-drink maker says its new carbonated beverage is intended to provide the same refreshing taste that 7UP always has, but with a transparent ingredient list. The product is made with only six ingredients, which include carbonated water, real sugar and lemon and lime extracts.

ExplorePermanent ‘Food Hub’ of sorts coming to downtown bar

Simple 7UP will be available on retail shelves at select Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Dollar General, Speedway and other stores in the Dayton area starting Monday. The product will be sold only for a limited time as a part of 7UP’s testing program.

ExploreNew bath-and-body store to host grand opening this weekend at Fairfield Commons

Dayton is no stranger to national companies’ test-marketing strategy.

In November 2019, when Taco Bell was weighing whether to jump into the fried-chicken-strips game, it chose just two cities in the U.S. — Dayton and Houston — to test-market its Crispy Tortilla Chicken. In late 2016, McDonald’s tested new breakfast sandwiches at its Miami Valley stores. Several other companies have found the Dayton area’s tastes, demographics and values to be reflective of a broader market and have offered new products here first before rolling them out — or deciding not to roll them out — nationwide.

For more information about 7UP, pay a visit to the company’s Website or Facebook page.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.