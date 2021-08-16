Showers likely to start work week, more possible later

Shows are likely on Tuesday, and a thunderstorm again is possible. The high will be about 79 degrees. The chance of rain Tuesday is 80 percent, according to the NWS.

Rain chances persist through the rest of the work week.

On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are possible after 9 a.m. It will get warmer then, with a high near 85 degrees.

Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are likely. The day will be cloudy otherwise, and the high should reach 80 degrees.

On Friday, the forecast calls for a chance of showers and storms, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees.