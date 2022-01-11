Regional arts groups among recipients of more than $1M from National Endowment for the Arts

“These National Endowment for the Arts grants underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy,” said Ann Eilers, acting chair of the National Endowment for the Arts in a release. “The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being to communities and individuals and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time.”

As part of its first round of funding for fiscal year 2022, the federal agency said it has recommended 1,498 arts grants nationwide totaling nearly $33.2 million. Most of the Ohio awards were distributed through the NEA’s Arts Projects program its principal grants program for organizations. In particular, Arts Projects grants are awarded in 15 artistic disciplines to “reach communities in all parts of the country, large and small, and with diverse cultural and economic backgrounds.” Arts Projects grants for organizations in Ohio range from $10,000 to $60,000 to support arts programs and initiatives throughout the state.