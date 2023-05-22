PRIDE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Pride across Dayton region this June

Where: Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, located along North Main Street between Second and Third streets

Details: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will launch Dayton into Pride Weekend with its annual Affair on The Square. Food trucks and live entertainment will be at The Square for the evening.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.

🏳‍🌈 The Heartsiq Mixtape Festival

When: Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4; the festival starts Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and a 11 a.m. on Sunday

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The music festival at Yellow Cab features Queer artists all weekend alongside a night market with vendors and food. The lineup includes musicians, drag queens, burlesque performers, filmmakers and spoken word performers. The weekend will conclude with a Drag Brunch.

Cost: $9 in advance or $12 at the door for each night; $15 for a weekend pass for both nights; and $15 for the Drag Brunch on Sunday

More Information: Visit https://www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets.

🏳‍🌈 Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Pride Parade

When: Saturday, June 3 at noon

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton, beginning at Cooper Park, located at 224 E Second St.

Details: The center’s annual Pride Parade returns this year with floats, marching bands and more as it works its way to Courthouse Square.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.

🏳‍🌈 Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 3 at noon

Where: Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, located along North Main Street between Second and Third streets

Details: Following the Pride Parade, The Square will be filled with vendors, food, live entertainment and Pride activities for the entire family.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.

🏳‍🌈 Middletown PrideFEST

When: Friday, June 3 from noon to 10 p.m. The Pride March will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a Pride Rally from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Pride Showcase Concerts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Middletown

Details: Middletown’s fifth annual Pride celebration includes a Pride March, a Pride Rally, Pride Showcase Concerts, activities, food, a street fair and more. For the first time, the festival will feature a 21-plus Tea Dance from 7 p.m. 10 p.m. on Old Church Street.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://middletownpride.org/pridefest-2023/.

🏳‍🌈 Hamilton Pride

When: Saturday, June 3. The Pride march begins at 11:45 a.m., the Pride festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. and a Pride concert will go on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Hamilton, centered around Marcum Park, located at 116 Dayton St.

Details: A pride march begins at Rotary Park. The festival will be held at Marcum Park. Material Girl (Madonna tribute), The Fame Monster (Lady Gaga tribute), a DJ and drag performers will be in concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.hamiltonohiopride.com/.

🏳‍🌈 Pride in the Park

When: Saturday, June 3 from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Cooper Park, located at 224 E Second St., right outside of Dayton Metro Library’s Main Branch

Details: Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Pride with several events across its branches, including crafting activities, educational presentations, music and group meet-ups all month long. The events kickoff with Pride in the Park with activities, music, games and community.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/pride/.

🏳‍🌈 Pride on 5th

When: Saturday, June 3 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: The Oregon District, 501 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Dykes of Dayton and the Oregon District Business Association have teamed up for the second annual Pride celebration in the Oregon District. Vendors, food trucks and live entertainment, including musicians and activities for all ages, will be there to celebrate all throughout the Oregon District.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://dykesofdayton.com/announcement-pride-on-5th/.

🏳‍🌈 PFLAG’s Running With Pride

When: Sunday, June 4; Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

Where: Eastwood Park, located at 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Details: PFLAG Dayton’s eighth annual 5k run/walk helps the organization fund scholarships for college students. Registration now through race day does not guarantee a participation medal and T-shirt, but both may be given out to participants.

Cost: $35 for registration

More Information: Visit https://www.pflagdayton.org/running-with-pride-save-the-date.

🏳‍🌈 :Fierce Fest

When: Saturday, June 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W Second St. in downtown Dayton

Details: The second annual :Fierce Fest features eight musical acts over six hours, including headliners Big Gorgeous and Krissy Booth. Other acts performing include rapper Idiotic Oddity, musicians Lynzi Stringer and Debbie DeCasio, burlesque dancer Zinnia Butterfly and performer Miss Majik Mike. The show is for ages 18 and up.

Cost: $162 for a table of four and $28 for general admission

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlive.org/events/fierce-fest/#ticket-information.

🏳‍🌈 Springfield Pride

When: The Silent Disco Block Party will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23. The Pride Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The after party will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The Pride Brunch will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Where: The Silent Disco Block Party and the Pride Brunch will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott and Mela Urban Bistro, located at 100 S. Fountain Ave. The festival will be held in front of City Hall in on South Fountain Avenue and West High Street. The after party will take place at Mother Stewarts Brewing, located at 102 W Columbia St.

Details: The Springfield Pride Festival will notably feature community organizations, vendors, food and live performances.

Cost: Silent Disco tickets are a $5 donation to Equality Springfield. Brunch tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for youth (up to 12 years old) and $240 for a table of eight.

More Information: Visit https://www.equalityspringfield.org/.

🏳‍🌈 YS Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 24. Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the parade slated from noon to 1 p.m. and an after party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: The annual Pride festival in Yellow Springs will celebrate those who have fought for LGBTQIA+ equality with this year’s “Love Riot” theme. The whole day includes food, vendors, performances, music, contests and more. An after party will be held at Peach’s Grill.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.yspride.com/.

🏳‍🌈 Dayton Art Institute Pride Community Day

When: Sunday, June 25 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: DAI invites the Dayton community to the museum for a day celebrating LGBTQIA+ artists. The Rubi Girls and SHAG are sponsoring the event. Admission to the collections will be free and a Pride Gallery Guide will be available exclusively for the day.

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/events/pride-community-day/.