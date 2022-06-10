PEACH SEASON: How you can reserve your order from Peach Truck’s summer tour

Nashville’s Peach Truck is gearing up for its summer tour with regional stops across the Miami Valley beginning Tuesday, June 21.
The popular truck is celebrating its 10th year in business as it takes the food truck idea and puts a healthy, Southern twist on it — offering fresh, juicy peaches from Georgia in our region.
The Peach Truck idea came about when founder Stephen Rose moved to Nashville in 2010 and discovered no one sold fresh, flavorful peaches like the kind he’d grown up eating in Georgia. Two years later, he and his wife, Jessica, made a trip back to his hometown farm and started selling peaches out of the back of a ‘64 Jeep truck.
The truck will make stops in several local cities, including Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Mason, Piqua, Sidney, Tipp City and Xenia.
Peach aficionados must select a time to pick up your peaches from one of these locations. You can do so by visiting The Peach Truck’s website. You can choose the following options: The Special, two 25-pound boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans, for $110; one 25-pound box of peaches for $50; or a 10-ounce bag of pecans for $15.
If you’d rather avoid the crowds altogether, you can also have a box (or two) of these famous peaches shipped right to your home. Browse through a number of home delivery options on The Peach Truck’s website.
Pick up locations will be held at numerous sites across the Miami Valley including:
🍑 Be Hope Church - Beavercreek
June 23 - 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.
July 22 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Be Hope Church is located at 1850 N. Fairfield Road.
🍑 The Mall at Fairfield Commons - Beavercreek
June 22 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 21 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 5 - noon to 1:30 p.m.
The Mall at Fairfield Commons is located at 2727 Fairfield Commons.
🍑 Church of the Incarnation - Dayton
June 22 - 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.
July 21 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
August 5 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Church of the Incarnation is located at 55 Williamsburg Lane.
🍑 Dayton Mall - Dayton
June 23 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 22 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 5 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Dayton Mall is located at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road.
🍑 Presidential Banquet Center - Dayton
June 22 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
July 21 - noon to 1:30 p.m.
Presidential Banquet Center is located at 4548 Presidential Way.
🍑 Menards - Hamilton
June 21 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
July 20 - noon to 1:30 p.m.
August 4 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Menards is located at 2865 Princeton Road.
🍑 Rural King - Hamilton
June 21 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 20 - 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Rural King is located at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road.
🍑 Rural King - Huber Heights
June 22 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
July 21 - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
August 5 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Rural King is located at 7611 Old Troy Pike.
🍑 Lebanon Peddlers Mall - Lebanon
June 21 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
July 20 - noon to 1:30 p.m.
Lebanon Peddlers Mall is located at 920 Columbus Avenue.
🍑 Hope Church - Mason
July 20 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 4 - noon to 1:30 p.m.
The stop scheduled for June 18 is sold out. Hope Church is located at 4934 Western Row Road.
🍑 Tractor Supply Co. - Middletown
June 21 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 20 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 5 - noon to 1:30 p.m.
Tractor Supply Co. is located at 4655 Roosevelt Boulevard.
🍑 Miami Valley Centre Mall - Piqua
July 22 - 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Miami Valley Centre Mall is located at 987 E. Ash Street.
🍑 Menards - Sidney
June 23 - 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Menards is located at 401 Lester Avenue.
🍑 Rural King - Springfield
June 22 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
July 22 - 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Rural King is located at 1476 Upper Valley Pike.
🍑 Menards - Tipp City
June 23 - 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
July 21 - 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Menards is located at 75 Weller Drive.
🍑 Rural King - Xenia
June 23 - noon to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
July 22 - noon to 1:30 p.m.
Rural King is located at 1900 Progress Drive.
For more information or to pre-order from The Peach Truck, visit www.thepeachtruck.com.
About the Author