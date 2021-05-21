New airline offering flights from Columbus has $39 introductory flights

“Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness. Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly,” Neeleman said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said: “Increasing Ohio’s air service will drive growth in regional economies and create jobs. Breeze Airways will connect Ohio companies across multiple sectors to business connections and customers at over 350 facilities across the eight routes served from Ohio, further fueling our state’s economic recovery.”

“These 16 cities are just the beginning for Breeze,” said Neeleman. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s air service has meant many secondary markets and smaller cities have seen a significant reduction in flights. There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration. Flying nonstop, Breeze will get you there in half the time, but also for about half the price!”