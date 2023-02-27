Mikesell’s selling cases of chips this week

Conn’s Potato Chips started production of Mikesell’s-branded bags of potato chips from its Zanesville facility nearly two weeks ago after its subsidiary obtained a license to the brand rights for Mikesell’s snack foods.

“Conn’s is excited about this opportunity,” Jonathan George, co-owner and president of Conn’s, previously said. “The licensing agreement will allow us to use the decades old recipes and traditions of Mikesell’s to deliver the quality snack food products consumers have come to expect and enjoy, especially the loyal fans of Mikesell’s products.”

Conn’s was established in 1935 and is owned by George brothers, Jonathan and Tom. The brothers took the company’s helm in 2019.