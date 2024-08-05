Middletown Sounds at Sunset final show features Scotty Bratcher, CFG & The Family

Bratcher has played with and opened for names like Ted Nugent, Little Texas, Blue Oyster Cult, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Chris Duarte, Anthony Gomes, Foghat, Lonnie Mack, Walter Trout, .38 Special, Styx, Peter Frampton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and many more. He and his family currently reside outside of Dayton.

He said, “I grew up with a Middletown address, so I was technically a Middletonian my entire life until I moved to Nashville for about six years. So, to get to play at home in the same zip code I was born in is really exciting.”

The Thursday event is free to attend and open to the public.

“Both of these groups are incredible. There is no doubt that they will help us end our season on a high note. CFG & The Family have been making some big waves locally, regionally and placed in the International Blues Challenge held in Memphis. They’ve had a busy schedule, and we are really looking forward to them. Scotty will close the night out. He is always fantastic and super easy to work with. We are so happy that he is close to home again and available to rock with us,” said Ashley Baumgarten, founder of Sounds at Sunset.

Sounds at Sunset was created to honor Middletonian Tim Lewis, who passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021. Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash, is remembered for his love for his family and friends as well as his love for music, and a desire to make Middletown a better place.

How to go

What: Sounds at Sunset featuring Scotty Bratcher with special guest CFG & The Family

When: 6-9 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 8

Where: Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown

Cost: Free

More info: All ages welcome. Chairs permitted. Must be 21 to purchase alcohol. facebook.com/soundsatsunset